Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.75-million Little Portugal home that shows laneway housing has buyers intrigued

Sale of the Week: The $1.75-million Little Portugal home that shows laneway housing has buyers intrigued

By | Photography By Imaginahome |  

By | Photography By Imaginahome |  

Address: 259A Dovercourt Road
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agents: Francesco Porretta and Lina Porretta, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Listed at: $1,725,000
Sold for: $1,725,000

The property

A 2,000-square-foot laneway home in Little Portugal.

The history

The sellers, developer Mark McGroarty and Caricari Lee Architects, bought this rare T-shaped lot in 2007. There was an existing home at the front of the lot, so they renovated that. Then they built three completely new homes in the backyard, including this detached laneway house. The three backyard homes share a walkway from Dovercourt Road. Each has its own laneway entrance and a separate garage.

Here’s the living room and entry:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom:

And here’s the basement:

The fate

The buyers are upsizing from a condo. They liked the home’s unusual laneway location.

The sale

The selling agents say the home attracted a lot of interest from people fascinated by the idea of laneway living. It sold in just over two weeks for full asking price.

By the numbers

• $1,725,000
• 2,042 square feet (including the basement)
• 19 days on MLS
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1-car heated garage

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market Little Portugal sale of the week

 

More Sales of the Week

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.35-million Parkdale semi that proves living by train tracks isn’t always a deal breaker

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million Wallace-Emerson row house that sold in two days

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million Highland Creek home that shows Scarborough is the new Beaches

Condos

Sale of the Week: The Roncesvalles loft that gained almost $300,000 in value in under two years

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.2-million downtown row house that made its sellers a bundle

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.2-million Corso Italia home that proves getting top dollar can be a struggle