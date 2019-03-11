Sale of the Week: The $1.75-million Little Portugal home that shows laneway housing has buyers intrigued
Address: 259A Dovercourt Road
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agents: Francesco Porretta and Lina Porretta, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Listed at: $1,725,000
Sold for: $1,725,000
The property
A 2,000-square-foot laneway home in Little Portugal.
The history
The sellers, developer Mark McGroarty and Caricari Lee Architects, bought this rare T-shaped lot in 2007. There was an existing home at the front of the lot, so they renovated that. Then they built three completely new homes in the backyard, including this detached laneway house. The three backyard homes share a walkway from Dovercourt Road. Each has its own laneway entrance and a separate garage.
Here’s the living room and entry:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom:
And here’s the basement:
The fate
The buyers are upsizing from a condo. They liked the home’s unusual laneway location.
The sale
The selling agents say the home attracted a lot of interest from people fascinated by the idea of laneway living. It sold in just over two weeks for full asking price.
By the numbers
• $1,725,000
• 2,042 square feet (including the basement)
• 19 days on MLS
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1-car heated garage