Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million Beaches home that sold in six days

Listed At $1,965,000 Sold For $2,152,000

Address: 24 Juniper Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Cameron Levitt, RE/MAX Hallmark Richards Group Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $999,000, in 2012, prior to a renovation







The property

A renovated older home just south of Kingston Road in the Beaches.

The history

The sellers bought the house in 2012 and finished renovating it in 2016. Their changes included opening up the main floor, installing a new kitchen and bathrooms and digging out the basement. They also absorbed one of the original four bedrooms into a new, larger master suite. Now they’re moving to Ottawa for work, so the house has to go.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This bedroom has a door to a balcony:

Here’s the balcony:

The master suite is in the house’s turret, so it has a rounded shape and plenty of windows:

The master ensuite:

There’s a finished loft space in the attic that could serve as a fourth bedroom:

The house has both side and rear patios:

The fate

The buyers are moving from just one street over. They were drawn to the unique character of the home and the extra-wide 54-foot corner lot.

The sale

The sellers listed the property for just under $2 million, in line with other renovated detached homes in the area. There were six offers, and the house sold for $187,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $2,152,000

• $8,324 in taxes

• 3,189 square feet (including the basement)

• 6 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 3 bathrooms