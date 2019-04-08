Sale of the Week: The $2.1-million home that proves the Beaches are a major draw for buyers
Address: 23 Lee Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Melanie Wright and Lindsay Wright, Union Realty Brokerage Inc.
Previously sold for: $279,800, in 1986
Listed At: $1,999,900
Sold For: $2,051,000
The property
A three-bedroom home steps from a couple of Beaches landmarks: the Gardener’s Cottage and Leuty Lifeguard Station.
The history
The sellers bought the home more than 30 years ago. They later gutted it and built a two-storey rear addition, which expanded the master bedroom to about 500 square feet. More recently, they renovated the kitchen. Now they’re moving out of the province to be closer to family.
The house has a large porch, with plenty of room for stacks of wood, etc.
Here’s the entry:
And here’s the living room, at the front of the house:
The dining room:
And the kitchen:
And there’s a family room with a wood-burning fireplace:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
This bedroom is set up as an office:
The main bathroom has a claw-foot tub:
The master bedroom faces the backyard. It has a peaked ceiling and a private balcony:
Here’s the master bathroom:
The view from the balcony:
And the view from the rear:
The fate
The buyers were attracted to the neighbourhood. They liked the idea of being just 100 metres from the Martin Goodman Trail and Kew-Balmy Beach.
The sale
Detached homes south of Queen Street in the Beaches tend to get a lot of attention. The sellers’ agent listed the home under the $2-million mark in a bid to attract even more. There were more than 30 showings in less than a week. The sellers received two offers and accepted a conditional one for $51,100 over asking.
By the numbers
• $2,051,000
• $7,890 in taxes (approximately)
• 2,347 square feet (including the basement)
• 9 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 parking space