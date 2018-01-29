Houses

Sale of the Week: $3.6 million for an enormous Thornhill home with a grand entryway

By | Photography By SJ Photography |  

Listed At
$3,999,000
Sold For
$3,550,000

Address: 218 Arnold Avenue
Neighbourhood: Thornhill
Agent: Roland Kogan, Alan Newton Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
 
 
 

The property

A nearly 6,000-square-foot home in a quiet (and pricey) Thornhill enclave.

The home has a grand entrance:

And a rotunda:

The library is lined with built-in shelving:

Here’s the living room:

The dining room seats 12:

The kitchen is dated, but still functional:

There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The basement has a rec room and some spare bedrooms:

The house is on a 100-foot lot, so the backyard is immense:

The history

The sellers have lived here since the early 1990s. Now they’re empty nesters, and they’re looking to downsize into a condo nearby.

The fate

It was all about location for the buyers: the home is a short walk from Promenade Shopping Centre and a quick drive from the Thornhill Club. The agent says the buyers also appreciated the fact that the house was somewhat affordable, considering its size.

The sale

While there were other interested parties, the buyer came in with the sole offer. Other homes on the street have sold for more than $4 million. This property’s older interior may have held its sale price down.

By the numbers

• $3,550,000
• $17,600 in taxes (approximately)
• 5,800 square feet
• 60 days on MLS
• 8 bathrooms
• 8 bedrooms

