Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million Little Portugal property that shows it’s getting a little harder to sell a house

Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million Little Portugal property that shows it’s getting a little harder to sell a house

Listed At $1,325,000 Sold For $1,300,000

Address: 209 Brock Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $455,000, in 2008

The property

A three-bedroom townhouse at the end of a row, across the street from McCormick Park.

The history

The sellers are a young couple who are moving into a larger home nearby. They lived here for 10 years. Many of the renovations predate them, but they added a new deck, upgraded the kitchen and made a few other improvements.

Here’s the living area, at the front of the house:

The kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

All three bedrooms share this bathroom:

And there’s a rooftop deck:

The basement is finished:

And here’s the back patio:

The fate

The buyers are young newlyweds. They love to cook, so they were attracted to the open floor plan, which combines the kitchen and dining area:

The sale

The property was initially listed at $1,149,900. There were three offers, but none of them were in the sellers’ desired range. They took the home off the market and re-listed it at $1,325,000, at which point there was a single offer for $25,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $1,300,000

• $4,739.29 in taxes (2017)

• 2,561 square feet (including the basement)

• 13 days on MLS

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 parking space