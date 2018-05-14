Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million Little Portugal property that shows it’s getting a little harder to sell a house
Address: 209 Brock Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $455,000, in 2008
The property
A three-bedroom townhouse at the end of a row, across the street from McCormick Park.
The history
The sellers are a young couple who are moving into a larger home nearby. They lived here for 10 years. Many of the renovations predate them, but they added a new deck, upgraded the kitchen and made a few other improvements.
Here’s the living area, at the front of the house:
The kitchen:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom:
All three bedrooms share this bathroom:
And there’s a rooftop deck:
The basement is finished:
And here’s the back patio:
The fate
The buyers are young newlyweds. They love to cook, so they were attracted to the open floor plan, which combines the kitchen and dining area:
The sale
The property was initially listed at $1,149,900. There were three offers, but none of them were in the sellers’ desired range. They took the home off the market and re-listed it at $1,325,000, at which point there was a single offer for $25,000 under asking.
By the numbers
• $1,300,000
• $4,739.29 in taxes (2017)
• 2,561 square feet (including the basement)
• 13 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 parking space