Sale of the Week: The $2.25-million Annex home that shows there’s no shame in a price drop

Listed At $2,250,000 Sold For $2,250,000

Address: 20 Boswell Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agents: Peter Russell and Catherine Russell, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage







The property

A four-floor Annex semi on a street of heritage homes, located steps from Yorkville.

The history

This Victorian-era home, built in the early 1890s, is part of the East Annex heritage district. The previous owners, who have now both passed away, lived here for more than 20 years, and put $200,000 worth of upgrades into the kitchen eight years ago. They also renovated the third floor into an office space with a gas fireplace and balcony.

Here’s the living room, at the front of the house:

The dining area:

And the updated kitchen:

The kitchen is continuous with the living room:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one has a massive shelving unit:

The master bedroom has a pocket door that leads to a shared bathroom:

Here’s the bathroom:

The third-floor office has doors to a rooftop terrace:

The terrace probably looks a lot more inviting in warm weather:

The fate

The buyers are downsizing, but they didn’t want to live in a condo. They were attracted to this home’s walkable neighbourhood. Boswell Avenue dead-ends into a small parkette, meaning they’ll never need to contend with through traffic on their strolls.

The sale

The home was originally listed at $2,395,000, resulting in three unsatisfactory offers. After about 40 days, the executor decided a price reduction was in order. The home sold for its new asking price.

By the numbers

• $2,250,000

• $9,186 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,481 square feet (including the basement)

• 40 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space