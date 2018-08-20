Sale of the Week: The $4.5-million Lytton Park home that proves selling a luxury property can take time

Sale of the Week: The $4.5-million Lytton Park home that proves selling a luxury property can take time

Listed At $4,598,000 Sold For $4,450,000

Address: 194 Coldstream Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,880,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild







The property

A nearly 7,000-square-foot home that more than doubled in price after a rebuild.

The history

The sellers are a family of four from British Columbia, who bought the original 1940s property in 2014. After a fire the next year, they decided to tear the home down and rebuild with a budget of approximately $1,600,000. The home was completed in February of 2017.

The foyer has a marble floor:

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

Here’s the dining room:

The kitchen has granite countertops and Wolf and Miele appliances:

There’s a breakfast nook:

And here’s the family room, with another gas fireplace and some built-in shelving:

The study is panelled:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite has a heated marble floor:

There’s a climate-controlled wine cellar in the basement:

And also a wide-open rec room:

Here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a young family upsizing from a townhouse in the Casa Loma area.

The sale

The home was originally listed at the end of May for $4,798,000. The sellers negotiated a conditional sale, but those buyers backed out. The property sat on MLS for the rest of the month, then the sellers relisted it in July for $4,598,000. The buyers who had originally walked away came back with a firm offer, but they missed out yet again when a second offer topped theirs. The home sold for $148,000 under asking.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $4,450,000

• $11,216 in taxes (2017)

• 6,840 square feet (including the basement)

• 6 bathrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms