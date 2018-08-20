Sale of the Week: The $4.5-million Lytton Park home that proves selling a luxury property can take time
Address: 194 Coldstream Avenue
Neighbourhood: Lytton Park
Agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $1,880,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild
The property
A nearly 7,000-square-foot home that more than doubled in price after a rebuild.
The history
The sellers are a family of four from British Columbia, who bought the original 1940s property in 2014. After a fire the next year, they decided to tear the home down and rebuild with a budget of approximately $1,600,000. The home was completed in February of 2017.
The foyer has a marble floor:
There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:
Here’s the dining room:
The kitchen has granite countertops and Wolf and Miele appliances:
There’s a breakfast nook:
And here’s the family room, with another gas fireplace and some built-in shelving:
The study is panelled:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
Here’s the master bedroom:
The master ensuite has a heated marble floor:
There’s a climate-controlled wine cellar in the basement:
And also a wide-open rec room:
Here’s the backyard:
The fate
The buyers are a young family upsizing from a townhouse in the Casa Loma area.
The sale
The home was originally listed at the end of May for $4,798,000. The sellers negotiated a conditional sale, but those buyers backed out. The property sat on MLS for the rest of the month, then the sellers relisted it in July for $4,598,000. The buyers who had originally walked away came back with a firm offer, but they missed out yet again when a second offer topped theirs. The home sold for $148,000 under asking.
By the numbers
• $4,450,000
• $11,216 in taxes (2017)
• 6,840 square feet (including the basement)
• 6 bathrooms
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bedrooms