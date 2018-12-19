House of the Week: $1.9 million for a carefully updated Annex Victorian

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a carefully updated Annex Victorian

Address: 170 Howland Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agents: Carol Lome, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $1,898,000

Previously sold for: $335,000 in 1991, prior to a renovation

The place

A hundred-year-old Annex Victorian semi with an impressive master suite and an extra-deep lot.

The history

The home was built in 1900, and it was most recently renovated 10 years ago. It now has an open main floor, a floating staircase, heated floors and high-end stainless steel appliances.

The foyer has heated floors and an attractive semicircular transom window:

There’s a fireplace in the living area, and some stained glass:

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining area has an exposed brick wall and some built-in cabinetry:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

And another, with bay windows:

The master bedroom, on the third floor, has bamboo flooring and its own little fireplace:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s private office space:

The basement is finished:

Big selling point

The extra-deep 197-foot lot gives the backyard a definite “country-in-the-city” feel. There’s plenty of greenery, mature trees and a handy garden shed:

Possible deal breaker

All that antique charm comes with a tradeoff: there are no parking spaces on the property. But this is the Annex, after all. The Dupont and Spadina subway stations are both in easy walking distance.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,898,000

• $6,914.30 in property taxes

• 2,424 square feet (including the basement)

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms