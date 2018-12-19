Houses

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a carefully updated Annex Victorian

By |  

Address: 170 Howland Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agents: Carol Lome, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $1,898,000
Previously sold for: $335,000 in 1991, prior to a renovation

The place

A hundred-year-old Annex Victorian semi with an impressive master suite and an extra-deep lot.

The history

The home was built in 1900, and it was most recently renovated 10 years ago. It now has an open main floor, a floating staircase, heated floors and high-end stainless steel appliances.

The foyer has heated floors and an attractive semicircular transom window:

There’s a fireplace in the living area, and some stained glass:

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining area has an exposed brick wall and some built-in cabinetry:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

And another, with bay windows:

The master bedroom, on the third floor, has bamboo flooring and its own little fireplace:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s private office space:

The basement is finished:

Big selling point

The extra-deep 197-foot lot gives the backyard a definite “country-in-the-city” feel. There’s plenty of greenery, mature trees and a handy garden shed:

Possible deal breaker

All that antique charm comes with a tradeoff: there are no parking spaces on the property. But this is the Annex, after all. The Dupont and Spadina subway stations are both in easy walking distance.

By the numbers

• $1,898,000
• $6,914.30 in property taxes
• 2,424 square feet (including the basement)
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms

