Sale of the Week: The $1.8-million Wilson Heights home that proves lot size matters

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Listed At
$1,195,000
Sold For
$1,820,000

Address: 167 Armour Boulevard
Neighbourhood: Wilson Heights
Agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
 
 
 

The property

A four-bedroom home near the 401, on a sprawling pie lot.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

The kitchen’s window-lined breakfast area:

And here’s the family room:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:

And another:

This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

There are no ensuite bathrooms. All the second-floor bedrooms share this hallway bathroom:

They don’t make walls like this anymore:

There’s a sauna in the basement:

And, of course, the real attraction here is the land. There is a fair amount of it:

The history

Prior to being put up for sale, this 1950s home had been owned by the same family since the 1970s. They did minor renovations over the years, mostly in the 1980s and 1990s. When the owner’s husband passed away last fall, she decided to downsize and move on.

The fate

The house sold to a builder. There’s a chance the new owner will try to sever the 130-foot lot to accommodate two or more new homes. Either way, this place will likely be revamped for resale.

The sale

The house was priced well below market value as a way of piquing the interest of builders, since the lot is a good one for development: it’s more than double the size of others nearby. Four offers came in, three of which were from builders (the fourth offer, from someone who wanted to live in the home, wasn’t competitive with the others). The seller accepted the highest bid, more than $600,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,820,000
• $7,509.69 in taxes (2016)
• 2,001 square feet
• 926-square-foot lower level
• 7 days on MLS
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms

