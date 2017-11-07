Sale of the Week: The $2.4-million Leaside house that proves a low asking price is still catnip to buyers
Address: 166 Glenvale Boulevard
Neighbourhood: Leaside
Agent: Ryan De Castro, Re/Max Unique Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $936,000, in 2005
The property
A 12-year-old home that looks like the set of a Food Network show.
The living area is at the front of the house:
The dining area is continuous with the living area:
Here are the kitchen and family room:
The kitchen really does look a bit like the set on a TV cooking show, down to the strategically placed bowl of lemons:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor, up this curvaceous staircase:
Here’s one bedroom:
And another:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And also a fifth bedroom with a Murphy bed:
The backyard has an elaborate outdoor kitchen:
And plenty of seating space around the outdoor fireplace:
The history
A married couple bought this place from a builder 12 years ago and have raised two kids here. They’re now moving on to a bigger home.
The fate
The buyers are another young family moving up from a semi-detached.
The sale
The sellers had already bought a new place, so they had no option but to sell. After a slow summer housing market, they decided to price the property low and hope for a bidding war. The strategy worked. They held off offers for a week and ended up with five of them. They pocketed more than $300,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $2,410,000
• $9,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 3,360 square feet (including the basement)
• 7 days on MLS
• 5 bathrooms
• 4+1 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces