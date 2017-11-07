Sale of the Week: The $2.4-million Leaside house that proves a low asking price is still catnip to buyers

Listed At $2,099,000 Sold For $2,410,000

Address: 166 Glenvale Boulevard

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Ryan De Castro, Re/Max Unique Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $936,000, in 2005







The property

A 12-year-old home that looks like the set of a Food Network show.

The living area is at the front of the house:

The dining area is continuous with the living area:

Here are the kitchen and family room:

The kitchen really does look a bit like the set on a TV cooking show, down to the strategically placed bowl of lemons:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, up this curvaceous staircase:

Here’s one bedroom:

And another:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And also a fifth bedroom with a Murphy bed:

The backyard has an elaborate outdoor kitchen:

And plenty of seating space around the outdoor fireplace:

The history

A married couple bought this place from a builder 12 years ago and have raised two kids here. They’re now moving on to a bigger home.

The fate

The buyers are another young family moving up from a semi-detached.

The sale

The sellers had already bought a new place, so they had no option but to sell. After a slow summer housing market, they decided to price the property low and hope for a bidding war. The strategy worked. They held off offers for a week and ended up with five of them. They pocketed more than $300,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $2,410,000

• $9,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 3,360 square feet (including the basement)

• 7 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 4+1 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces