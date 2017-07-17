Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.16-million Trinity Bellwoods semi that sold under asking

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$1,199,000
Sold For
$1,160,000

Address: 16 Euclid Avenue
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $347,500, in 2004
 
 
 

The property

An updated Victorian home in a highly sought-after location.

The history

The sellers bought the 110-year-old home 13 years ago and went about a series of renovations. The added a new kitchen, lowered and waterproofed the basement and added a patio with built-in bench seating.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

All three bedrooms share this bathroom:

The basement is finished:

Oddly, the basement bathroom is fancier than the one on the second floor—at least, if your sole criterion for fanciness is the presence of a soaker tub:

And here’s the back patio:

The fate

The buyers, who are moving from their house in New Toronto, wanted to be on Queen West. They’ll take possession in September.

The sale

The home was first listed at $1.249 million, to no avail. The sellers pulled the listing and tried again at $1.199, which brought in a flurry of lowball offers. The eventual buyers were responsible for one of those offers. The agent gave them the weekend to improve, and they came back with their winning bid.

By the numbers

• $1,160,000
• $4,423.67 in taxes (2016)
• 2,058 square feet
• 12 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Correction

July 18, 2017

This post originally said that the buyers of 16 Euclid were upsizing from a condo. In fact, they're moving from a single-family house.

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week Trinity Bellwoods

 

