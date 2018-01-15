Sale of the Week: The row house that shows what $1 million gets you in Cabbagetown
Address: 129 Spruce Street
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
Agents: Josie Stern and Valerie Benchitrit, Sutton Group Associates Realty Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $910,000, in 2015
The property
A mansarded row house steps from Riverdale Park.
The history
The facades of all eight homes on the row—built in 1887 by Thomas Brice—are part of Cabbagetown’s heritage conservation district. Their exteriors are protected, but the interior of this home has been updated. The sellers redid the flooring recently, and the basement was refinished by a previous set of owners.
There’s a small sitting area at the front of the house:
The living room has a fireplace:
Here’s the dining room:
The kitchen:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
Here’s the basement:
It’s easier to appreciate the house’s skinniness from the rear:
The fate
After an initial viewing of the home, the buyers weren’t convinced. But they returned for a second viewing and fell in love. The historic architecture and 10-foot ceilings were key selling points.
The sale
There was a low offer shortly after the property was listed, but the sellers held out. After two weeks, there were two more offers. One was conditional, the other firm. The sellers accepted the firm offer for $10,000 under asking.
By the numbers
• $1,039,000
• $4,800 in taxes (approximately)
• 1,600 square feet
• 13 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms