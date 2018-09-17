Houses

Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million King City estate that proves selling a luxury property can be difficult

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Listed At
$3,998,000
Sold For
$3,650,000

Address: 124 Kingsworth Road
Neighbourhood: King City
Agents: Paige Torkan and Peter Torkan, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $3,850,000, in 2017
 
 
 

The property

A palatial 9,000-square-foot home on two acres of land.

The history

The sellers are a couple who own multiple businesses. They decided to sell so they could move closer to their kids’ schools.

Here’s the entry, with high ceilings and a dramatic staircase:

The living room has some built-in shelving:

The dining room can seat a crowd:

The kitchen has a large breakfast area:

The house has six bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And another:

The basement rec room is large enough for a sizeable toy collection:

And of course there’s a jumbo-sized backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a couple with two children who moved to Canada from China a few years ago. They had been looking for a new home for about a year when they came across this place, which was suitably extravagant and within the school district they wanted.

The sale

The home was originally listed at $4,499,000, but, when an offer fell through, the sellers did some market analysis and dropped their ask by $500,000. They eventually accepted an offer nearly $350,000 below the new list price.

By the numbers

• $3,650,000
• $20,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 9,000 square feet
• 25 parking spaces
• 8 bathrooms
• 6 bedrooms

