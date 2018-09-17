Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million King City estate that proves selling a luxury property can be difficult
Address: 124 Kingsworth Road
Neighbourhood: King City
Agents: Paige Torkan and Peter Torkan, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $3,850,000, in 2017
The property
A palatial 9,000-square-foot home on two acres of land.
The history
The sellers are a couple who own multiple businesses. They decided to sell so they could move closer to their kids’ schools.
Here’s the entry, with high ceilings and a dramatic staircase:
The living room has some built-in shelving:
The dining room can seat a crowd:
The kitchen has a large breakfast area:
The house has six bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
And another:
The basement rec room is large enough for a sizeable toy collection:
And of course there’s a jumbo-sized backyard:
The fate
The buyers are a couple with two children who moved to Canada from China a few years ago. They had been looking for a new home for about a year when they came across this place, which was suitably extravagant and within the school district they wanted.
The sale
The home was originally listed at $4,499,000, but, when an offer fell through, the sellers did some market analysis and dropped their ask by $500,000. They eventually accepted an offer nearly $350,000 below the new list price.
By the numbers
• $3,650,000
• $20,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 9,000 square feet
• 25 parking spaces
• 8 bathrooms
• 6 bedrooms