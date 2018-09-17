Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million King City estate that proves selling a luxury property can be difficult

Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million King City estate that proves selling a luxury property can be difficult

Listed At $3,998,000 Sold For $3,650,000

Address: 124 Kingsworth Road

Neighbourhood: King City

Agents: Paige Torkan and Peter Torkan, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $3,850,000, in 2017







The property

A palatial 9,000-square-foot home on two acres of land.

The history

The sellers are a couple who own multiple businesses. They decided to sell so they could move closer to their kids’ schools.

Here’s the entry, with high ceilings and a dramatic staircase:

The living room has some built-in shelving:

The dining room can seat a crowd:

The kitchen has a large breakfast area:

The house has six bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And another:

The basement rec room is large enough for a sizeable toy collection:

And of course there’s a jumbo-sized backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a couple with two children who moved to Canada from China a few years ago. They had been looking for a new home for about a year when they came across this place, which was suitably extravagant and within the school district they wanted.

The sale

The home was originally listed at $4,499,000, but, when an offer fell through, the sellers did some market analysis and dropped their ask by $500,000. They eventually accepted an offer nearly $350,000 below the new list price.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $3,650,000

• $20,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 9,000 square feet

• 25 parking spaces

• 8 bathrooms

• 6 bedrooms