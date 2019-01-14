Sale of the Week: The $2.4-million Summerhill home that shows what a difference a decade can make

Listed At $2,380,000 Sold For $2,432,888

Address: 119 Woodlawn Avenue West

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,070,000, in 2008





The property

A three-bedroom home on a quiet street near Summerhill subway station.

The history

The sellers, a doctor and an executive, both in their 40s, lived in the house for 10 years. During that time, they installed new flooring and updated the bathrooms and bedrooms. They’re now moving into a larger home elsewhere in the neighbourhood.

Here’s the entry, with extremely furry bench:

The living room has a fireplace:

The kitchen and dining area are combined:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one has a fireplace and is currently set up as a study:

The other second-floor bedroom is the master:

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet:

Both second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

Both third-floor bedrooms have doors that lead directly into this shared bathroom:

And here’s the basement family room:

The fate

The buyers recently moved from Europe with their two small children. They fell in love with the character of the home and its quaint (yet transit accessible and convenient) midtown neighbourhood.

The sale

There were three offers made on the home, all from younger couples in their late 30s and early 40s. But the Europeans won out with a bid nearly $53,000 over asking. The sellers essentially doubled their initial investment in the property.

By the numbers

• $2,432,888

• $9,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,740 square feet (including the basement)

• 7 days on MLS

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces