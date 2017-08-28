Sale of the Week: The $2-million Regent Park home that proves living above a coffee shop can be stylish

Listed At $2,099,900 Sold For $2,090,000

Address: 118 Sumach Street

Neighbourhood: Regent Park

Agent: Catherine van der Oye, Union Realty Brokerage Inc.

Previously sold for: $635,000, in 2013







The property

A twofer income property in Regent Park.

The history

When the sellers bought the house about four years ago, it was a two-storey corner store. With the help of Hudson Architecture, they renovated the place completely. There’s now a coffee shop, Sumach Espresso, on the ground floor, as well as a bachelor apartment. The top two floors are a loft-like owner’s suite.

The entrance to the owner’s suite has some fancy woodwork:

The suite spans two floors:

Here’s the kitchen:

The living and dining area has access to a balcony:

A closer look at the living area:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor of the owner’s suite. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom, which doubles as a laundry room:

On the upper floor, there’s a family room:

And also the master bedroom:

Here’s the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

There’s a rooftop deck off the family room:

The bachelor apartment on the ground floor can be rented out for a little extra income:

And here’s what the coffee shop looks like inside:

The fate

The buyers will take possession later this fall. They plan to keep renting to both the bachelor apartment’s current tenant and to the coffee shop, which is on a five year lease.

The sale

The agent aimed high with the list price, because the property has the capacity to generate serious rent. It attracted two offers after seven days. Both were competitive, but the sellers accepted the higher of the two, at about $10,000 under list price.

By the Numbers

• $2,090,000

• $9,212.05 in taxes (2017)

• 3,509 square feet

• 7 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms