Sale of the Week: The $1.5-million Little Italy home that proves buyers love a good coach house

Address: 116 Ulster Street

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Agent: Kate Watson, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $649,000, in 2010, prior to renovations

Listed at: $1,189,000

Sold for: $1,500,000

The property

A three-bedroom, century-old home near Harbord Village.

The history

The home, which is relatively small for a detached house in the area, was originally built in the early 1900s as the coach house of a larger neighbouring home. Though the interior was renovated recently, the locally sourced wide-plank maple floors and the kitchen’s tin ceiling provide some old-fashioned flair.

Here’s the entry:

The living area:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is really more of a den:

Whoever staged this place really wants you to know that it’s theoretically possible to squeeze two kids in here:

And here’s the master bedroom:

All the bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are upgrading from a condo downtown and were attracted to the home’s historic qualities and modest size.

The sale

The place is smaller than the average detached home in the neighbourhood, at just 1,250 square feet, with an unfinished basement. Even so, because coach houses are few and far between, the seller’s agent priced it competitively with larger nearby properties. The buyers’ offer, for $311,000 over asking, came after just one day on the market.

By the numbers

• $1,500,000

• $5,748 in taxes (approximately)

• 1,250 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 day on MLS

• 1 bathrooms

• 1 parking space