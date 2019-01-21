Sale of the Week: The $1.2-million Corso Italia home that proves getting top dollar can be a struggle

Listed At $1,249,000 Sold For $1,200,000

Address: 102 Nairn Avenue

Neighbourhood: Corso Italia

Agent: Samir Adatia, Desai Realty Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $925,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation





The property

A recently renovated modern home in Corso Italia.

The history

The sellers live overseas, but they have family in Canada. They bought the home in 2017 and renovated it to the studs with the intention of moving in. Although they made several visits, they decided not to relocate.

The front door opens directly into the living area:

The living and dining areas are continuous:

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. All of them have built-in storage units similar to this one:

Another bedroom:

The master bedroom is at the front of the house:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The basement is currently set up as a rec room:

But it has a kitchen and bathroom, meaning it might be possible to use it as a rental unit:

There’s a detached garage in the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are an accountant and an HR professional in their 30s with one child. They’re moving from the Junction Triangle.

The sale

The property was originally listed in October for $1,389,000. The sellers wanted to recoup the money they had put into the home, but they had to reduce the price twice (once in November to $1,298,000, and again in December). They were considering taking the home off the market, but then the buyers, who had been watching the listing’s price fluctuations, reached out with an offer for $49,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $1,200,000

• $3,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 1,597 square feet (including the basement)

• 83 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2-car garage