Sale of the Week: The $1.5-million Wallace-Emerson semi with a complicated past

Listed At $1,449,000 Sold For $1,475,000

Address: 101 Beaver Avenue

Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson

Agents: Ralph Fox and Kori Marin, Sage-Fox Marin Associates Ltd., Brokerage







The property

A newly built semi with 700 square feet of balcony and rooftop space.

The history

In 2012, a developer bought the two detached homes that were originally on this site and then spent five years attempting different ways of making money on the land, including selling it outright as a raw development parcel. When that didn’t work, the developer built six semis, including this one.

Here’s the main floor living area, at the front of the house:

This den is also on the main floor:

The family room is on the second floor:

And the kitchen is also on the second floor:

Along with the dining area:

There’s also a large patio up here:

There are three bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has a small private balcony:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The rooftop deck:

The fate

The buyers are a young professional couple transitioning from their downtown condo.

The sale

There were five competitive offers, and the home sold for $26,000 over asking. The same agents also sold 105 Beaver Avenue earlier this month for $1,406,105. Another of the six homes was sold in September for $1,400,000, though it was originally listed at $999,000. Two others have been leased, and the final home is still up for sale.

By the numbers

• $1,475,000

• $6,000 in taxes (estimated)

• 3,060 square feet (including the basement)

• 5 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces