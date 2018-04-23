Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million Beaches home that shows east-end buyers are willing to pay for quality

Sale of the Week: The $3.6-million Beaches home that shows east-end buyers are willing to pay for quality

Listed At $3,689,000 Sold For $3,600,000

Address: 100 Scarborough Road

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Forbes Lilford, Sales Representative, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $950,000, in 2014







The property

A 5,000-square-foot mini-mansion, located steps from Balmy Beach Park.

The history

The agent bought this property hoping to demolish the existing bungalow on the lot and replace it with a multi-storey home for his family. He started the permit process in 2014, but things didn’t go smoothly, and he ended up having to pay multiple visits to the Ontario Municipal Board. He did eventually get the house built, but now he’s moving to a farm north of the city.

There’s a fireplace in the living room:

The double-height family room has another fireplace, with an impressive surround:

Here’s the dining room:

And the office:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And there’s also room for a breakfast table:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

This one has a door to the rear balcony:

As does this one:

The master bedroom has windows with built-in bench seating:

The master ensuite has heated floors:

The third-floor loft has skylights:

Here’s a view of the rear balcony:

There’s a media room in the basement:

And here’s the view from behind:

The fate

The buyer, who has lived in the Beaches for many years, was attracted to the quality of the build, as well as the loft balcony at the front of the house:

The sale

The home sold after 11 days on the market. There was just one offer, for about $90,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $3,600,000

• $5,366 in taxes (approximately)

• 5,000 square feet (including the basement)

• 11 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms