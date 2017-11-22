House of the Week: $14 million for a North York mansion with a pool, tennis court and seven-car garage

House of the Week: $14 million for a North York mansion with a pool, tennis court and seven-car garage

Address: 95 Old Colony Road

Neighbourhood: St. Andrew-Winfields

Agents: Barry Cohen and Bernita Iaboni, Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage

Price: $13,875,000

The place

An uptown manse with a tennis court and saltwater pool.

Here’s the foyer:

The dining room:

The library, not to be confused with the office, which is on the opposite end of the house:

The family room (there’s a separate living room):

There’s a mini-gym on the first floor, too:

And an elevator:

Here’s the master bedroom, upstairs:

It has two separate ensuites. Here’s his:

And hers:

There are his and hers wardrobe rooms as well, of course. Here’s hers—or at least part of it. There’s a separate dressing room around the corner to the left. Louis Vuitton bags sold separately:

There are three more bedrooms upstairs. Here’s one of them:

There’s a wine cellar on the lower level:

As well as a billiards room with a bar:

There’s a den, too (if the TV looks a little small, it’s because there’s a home theatre in the next room):

Most of the basement is garage. There’s space for seven cars:

Out back, there’s a pool and patio fit for high-class get-togethers:

Plus a tennis court and basketball hoop:

The history

The house was built about two decades ago—with the exception of the backyard; the outdoor kitchen and pizza oven were completed last year.

Big selling point

This place is built for entertaining: it has a home theatre, a wet bar, a billiard room and a cigar room.

Possible deal breaker

The property is very secluded, with large trees blocking views on all four sides, so it’s probably not the ideal home for anyone who likes to chit-chat with neighbours. Anyone who values privacy would have a hard time doing better, though.

By the numbers

• $13,875,000

• $41,000.62 in taxes (2017)

• 9,700 square feet

• 100-by-296-foot lot

• 9 bathrooms

• 7-car garage

• 6 gas fireplaces

• 5 bedrooms

• 1 in-ground pool