House of the Week: $1.2 million for a well-preserved Parkdale Victorian

Address: 9 Cowan Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agents: Louise and Jason Dodd, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $1,248,000

Previously sold for: $729,900 in 2011

The place

A 120-year-old Victorian semi-detached home, with many of its original features intact.

The history

The home still has its original staircase, cornice mouldings, ceiling medallions, and French doors with etched glass. It’s not all a century old though: the current owners replaced many of the windows and got rid of the knob and tube wiring.

The house has a traditional foyer:

The dining room’s impressive light fixture doesn’t come with the house:

The kitchen has a marble-topped island:

And some amazing wallpaper:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, plus this little nook with a door to the front balcony:

Here’s one bedroom:

And another:

And another:

The hallway bathroom has a clawfoot tub:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The basement is finished:

And here’s the back deck:

Big selling point

The house is well maintained for its age. It even still has a (non-functional) coal fireplace:

Possible deal breaker

The property is very close to the Gardiner Expressway—but it’s also close to BMO Field, Liberty Village and West Queen West.

By the numbers

• $1,248,000

• $5,327.92 in taxes (2017)

• 2,322 square feet

• 21-by-92-foot lot

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 skylights

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking spot