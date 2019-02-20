House of the Week: $3 million for a building with Drake’s store on the bottom floor
Address: 899 Dundas St. West
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agent: Don Mulholland, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,995,000
Previously sold for: $355,000, in 2006, prior to a rebuild
The place
A modern, open-concept suite that comes with a ground-level retail space that happens to be rented out to Drake’s OVO store.
The history
The owners bought the property for land value in 2006 and tore down the old, decrepit building that used to stand on the lot. Kohn Shnier Architects designed and built the current building in 2008. OVO leased the main floor in 2014.
Here’s the upper apartment’s living area:
There’s a combined living and dining area:
The kitchen has a view of Dundas:
And there’s a little balcony:
There are two rooms upstairs. This one is set up as an office:
And here’s the master bedroom, with a sliding door to its own tiny balcony:
Big selling point
The living space above the shop is airy and modern, and it’s three blocks east of Trinity Bellwoods Park. Plus, with the OVO store downstairs, there’s a remote chance the new owner will get to meet Drake at some point in time.
Possible deal breaker
With a trendy retailer downstairs and Dundas West just outside, this location isn’t exactly a tranquil, secluded oasis.
By the numbers
• $2,995,000
• $11,004.20 in annual property taxes
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking space