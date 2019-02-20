House of the Week: $3 million for a building with Drake’s store on the bottom floor

House of the Week: $3 million for a building with Drake’s store on the bottom floor

Address: 899 Dundas St. West

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Don Mulholland, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $2,995,000

Previously sold for: $355,000, in 2006, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern, open-concept suite that comes with a ground-level retail space that happens to be rented out to Drake’s OVO store.

The history

The owners bought the property for land value in 2006 and tore down the old, decrepit building that used to stand on the lot. Kohn Shnier Architects designed and built the current building in 2008. OVO leased the main floor in 2014.

Here’s the upper apartment’s living area:

There’s a combined living and dining area:

The kitchen has a view of Dundas:

And there’s a little balcony:

There are two rooms upstairs. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom, with a sliding door to its own tiny balcony:

Big selling point

The living space above the shop is airy and modern, and it’s three blocks east of Trinity Bellwoods Park. Plus, with the OVO store downstairs, there’s a remote chance the new owner will get to meet Drake at some point in time.

Possible deal breaker

With a trendy retailer downstairs and Dundas West just outside, this location isn’t exactly a tranquil, secluded oasis.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,995,000

• $11,004.20 in annual property taxes

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 parking space