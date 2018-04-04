House of the Week: $2.5 million for a unique warehouse home with indoor landscaping

Address: 885 Logan Avenue

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Agent: Pasqua Amati, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,500,000

Previously sold for: $450,000 in 1999

The place

A sprawling brick home with a waterfall, indoor landscaping and a massive skylight.

The history

According to a historical report prepared for the sellers, the property dates back to the early 20th century, and was used at various times as an auto repair shop and a warehouse. The sellers bought it in 1999. Inspired by a Barbados trip, they decided to renovate it into a tropical-style retreat. Despite opposition from some neighbours, they managed to completely reinvent the interior, transforming it into a unique laneway residence.

Here’s an aerial view:

The entrance is fairly unassuming:

The interior living space is open and airy:

An indoor planter basks in natural light:

A closer view of the planter:

The kitchen is continuous with the living area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

And the terrace:

Big selling point

A skylight covers about one third of the ceiling, meaning plenty of sunlight for the house’s indoor trees. There’s enough vertical space for the sellers’ pet zebra finches to roam free:

Possible deal breaker

There are only two bedrooms. Although, with 5,000 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of room to add more.

By the numbers

• $2,500,000

• $11,487.38 in taxes (2017)

• 44.9-by-107-foot lot

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces