House of the Week: $2.5 million for a unique warehouse home with indoor landscaping
Address: 885 Logan Avenue
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Pasqua Amati, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,500,000
Previously sold for: $450,000 in 1999
The place
A sprawling brick home with a waterfall, indoor landscaping and a massive skylight.
The history
According to a historical report prepared for the sellers, the property dates back to the early 20th century, and was used at various times as an auto repair shop and a warehouse. The sellers bought it in 1999. Inspired by a Barbados trip, they decided to renovate it into a tropical-style retreat. Despite opposition from some neighbours, they managed to completely reinvent the interior, transforming it into a unique laneway residence.
Here’s an aerial view:
The entrance is fairly unassuming:
The interior living space is open and airy:
An indoor planter basks in natural light:
A closer view of the planter:
The kitchen is continuous with the living area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And the master bedroom:
And the terrace:
Big selling point
A skylight covers about one third of the ceiling, meaning plenty of sunlight for the house’s indoor trees. There’s enough vertical space for the sellers’ pet zebra finches to roam free:
Possible deal breaker
There are only two bedrooms. Although, with 5,000 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of room to add more.
By the numbers
• $2,500,000
• $11,487.38 in taxes (2017)
• 44.9-by-107-foot lot
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces