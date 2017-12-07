Houses

House of the Week: $1.2 million for a modern Long Branch home where a bungalow used to be

By | Photography By Rob Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 88 Laburnham Avenue
Neighbourhood: Long Branch
Agents: Ana Santos, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,198,000

The place

A new-build with large windows all over.

The history

This property was originally a single 50-foot lot with a bungalow on it, but a builder split the parcel into two in order to replace the existing home with two new ones. This one was completed over the summer. It has lots of exposed brick, a basement suite with a separate entrance and a modern kitchen with a quartz island.

Here’s the entryway:

The living room, at the front of the house:

The kitchen has, if anything, too many cabinets:

The dining area is at the back of the house:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them, with a handy built-in banquette by the window:

Another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The back deck:

And the view from the rear. The French doors at the bottom lead directly into the basement suite:

Big selling point

There are two fireplaces, one in the master bedroom and the other set into a brick wall that partitions the main floor:

Possible deal breaker

The basement kitchen is nowhere near as fancy as the one on the main floor—but given the state of Toronto’s housing market the lower unit is still bound to be a hot property if the home’s buyer decides to rent it out:

By the numbers

• $1,198,000
• 1,960 square feet
• 25-by-110-foot lot
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spots
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market long branch

 

