House of the Week: $1.5 million for a recently refreshed Victorian in Riverdale
Address: 81 Victor Avenue
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Claudio Cerrito, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,449,000
Previously sold for: $935,000 in 2014, prior to a renovation
The place
A classic Victorian with some preserved period features.
The history
The home was built in 1878 and renovated top to bottom by the current owners, who bought the place about five years ago.
Big selling point
Authentic 19th-century details set this home apart from the plethora of ultra-modern custom builds on the market. The original marble floor inlay in the foyer, stained glass, high baseboards, crown moulding, and ceiling medallions give the space warmth and balance its clean, white finishes.
Here’s the foyer, with its original floor inlay:
There’s a fireplace and some stained glass in the living room:
The dining room:
The kitchen:
The family room has doors to the backyard:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
All the bedrooms share this bathroom:
The master bedroom is on the third floor:
It has a private rooftop deck:
The basement has a kitchen and a separate entrance, meaning it may be possible to rent it out:
And here’s the backyard:
Possible deal breaker
Buying a house with this much history, even when it has been carefully restored, comes with a risk of higher maintenance and insurance costs. Also, there are no parking spaces on the property.
By the numbers
• $1,449,000
• $5,725.90 in property taxes
• 2,200 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms