Houses

House of the Week: $2.1 million for a brand-new semi near Casa Loma

House of the Week: $2.1 million for a brand-new semi near Casa Loma

By |  

By |  

Address: 728 Huron Street
Neighbourhood: Casa Loma
Agents: Dorian Rodrigues and Jordan Grosman, PSR Brokerage
Price: $2,148,000

The place

A newish semi-detached home on a quiet one-way street near Spadina Road and Davenport, right where the Baldwin Steps lead to Casa Loma.

The history

The home was built in 2017 by the Burnac Corporation. It has a one-car garage, 10-foot ceilings and glass-lined staircases.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen is by Scavolini:

A floating staircase leads to the second floor:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, both with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

The stager filled the room with some pretty intense artwork:

The master ensuite has a double sink:

And there’s also a private balcony up here:

Big selling point

The kitchen patio has fences so high only the nosiest of neighbours would be able to catch a glimpse of the buyer’s comings and goings:

Possible deal breaker

The artwork doesn’t come with the home, so if the buyer wants to keep it they’ll have to get it all directly from the artists. Thrush Holmes made the neon pieces and Kim Dorland did the bright-red canvases. The lettuce photograph in the master bedroom is by Edward Burtynsky.

By the numbers

• $2,148,000
• $9,800 in taxes
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Casa Loma Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated 19th century home in Moss Park

Houses

House of the Week: $4.3 million for a modern mansion near the Danforth

Houses

House of the Week: $2.1 million for an updated home right next to High Park

Houses

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a completely updated home in Blake-Jones

Houses

House of the Week: $3.7 million for a heritage home in Leaside

Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex