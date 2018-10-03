House of the Week: $2.1 million for a brand-new semi near Casa Loma
Address: 728 Huron Street
Neighbourhood: Casa Loma
Agents: Dorian Rodrigues and Jordan Grosman, PSR Brokerage
Price: $2,148,000
The place
A newish semi-detached home on a quiet one-way street near Spadina Road and Davenport, right where the Baldwin Steps lead to Casa Loma.
The history
The home was built in 2017 by the Burnac Corporation. It has a one-car garage, 10-foot ceilings and glass-lined staircases.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
The kitchen is by Scavolini:
A floating staircase leads to the second floor:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor, both with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:
The stager filled the room with some pretty intense artwork:
The master ensuite has a double sink:
And there’s also a private balcony up here:
Big selling point
The kitchen patio has fences so high only the nosiest of neighbours would be able to catch a glimpse of the buyer’s comings and goings:
Possible deal breaker
The artwork doesn’t come with the home, so if the buyer wants to keep it they’ll have to get it all directly from the artists. Thrush Holmes made the neon pieces and Kim Dorland did the bright-red canvases. The lettuce photograph in the master bedroom is by Edward Burtynsky.
By the numbers
• $2,148,000
• $9,800 in taxes
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces