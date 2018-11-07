House of the Week: $6 million for a Richmond Hill house that once belonged to a member of Rush

House of the Week: $6 million for a Richmond Hill house that once belonged to a member of Rush

Address: 65 High Oak Trail

Neighbourhood: Richmond Hill

Agents: Voula Argyropoulos and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $5,980,000

Previously sold for: $2,900,000 in 2011, before a renovation

The place

A French-style mansion in Richmond Hill previously owned by a rock and roll legend.

The history

The home was built in mid 1980s for Alex Lifeson of Rush. The original design included a recording studio, which appeared in several Rush videos at the height of the band’s popularity. The current owner, a toy inventor for Disney and Hasbro, bought the home in 2011 and completed a multi-million dollar renovation over seven years. The recording studio is gone, but the original style remains.

Here’s the foyer:

The great room has high ceilings and a Juliet balcony:

Here’s the living room:

And the kitchen and dining area:

There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom’s sitting area:

Big selling point

Cool history aside, the home sits on a lush 2.5-acre lot that looks more like a scene from The Secret Garden than a suburban backyard, complete with a tennis court and pool. The grounds cost millions of dollars to landscape in the 1980s:

Possible deal breaker

The impressive backyard requires a great deal of care to maintain. The buyer will almost certainly need to need to hire a grounds crew.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $5,980,000

• $27,345 in property taxes

• 10,000 square feet

• 10 parking spaces

• 7 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms