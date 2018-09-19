House of the Week: $4.3 million for a modern mansion near the Danforth

Address: 643 Carlaw Avenue

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Agent: Adam Brind, Core Assets Real Estate Inc.

Price: $4,295,000

Previously sold for: $1,440,000, in 2016

The place

A red brick home with an ultra-modern interior, located two blocks south of the Danforth.

The history

After buying the property in 2016, the owners tore down an older home to make way for this modern mansion—but there is a glimpse of history here: 7,000 bricks from the original 1913 structure were painstakingly preserved and reinstalled in the interior.

The entry level of the home has only a sitting area. The kitchen and dining area are upstairs:

There’s also a bathroom down here:

Here’s the upstairs living area:

The dining area. The light fixtures are included:

And there’s another sitting area next to the kitchen:

The powder room:

There are three bedrooms on the third level. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

All three bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the third-level balcony:

The master bedroom has the fourth level to itself. It has porcelain tile floors and a private balcony:

Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The double sink in the master ensuite was carved from a single slab of slate:

And here’s the balcony:

Big selling point

If the elevator and infrared sauna aren’t enough, buyers are sure to be impressed by the house’s two spacious balconies and multi-tiered back patio:

Possible deal breaker

The massive granite boulder and 12-foot ficus tree on the ground level of the home are impressive, but buyers who have trouble keeping houseplants alive might want to keep looking:

By the numbers

• $4,295,000

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 1 elevator

• 1 parking space

• 1 infrared sauna