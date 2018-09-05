House of the Week: $1.5 million for a completely updated home in Blake-Jones

Address: 63 Harcourt Avenue

Neighbourhood: Blake-Jones

Agent: Donny Mangos, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Price: $1,549,000

Previously sold for: $771,225, in 2012

The place

An updated semi-detached house near Pape and Danforth that comes with no excuses: a GoodLife Fitness is about two blocks away.

The history

The home was built in 1895, but the owners completely renovated the space. They opened up the floor plan and installed new insulation and hardwood flooring. In order to retain some of the Victorian feel, they hung onto the the big baseboards and tall ceilings.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

The powder room:

There are three bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s another, with some postmodern Sesame Street art on the wall:

And this one has a blackboard wall. Fun stuff:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

It doesn’t have an ensuite bathroom, but it does have a private rooftop terrace:

Here’s the basement rec room:

And the backyard:

Big selling point

The kitchen has on-trend exposed shelves, two large windows for natural light, stainless-steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling cupboards:

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one shower in the entire house, in the upstairs bathroom. The room is, at least, finished with thoughtful details, like an adjustable shower head and easy-to-clean subway tile:

By the numbers

• $1,549,000

• $5,719.55 in taxes

• 1,659 square feet

• 737-square-foot basement

• 123 years old

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces