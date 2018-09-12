House of the Week: $2.1 million for an updated home right next to High Park
Address: 60 Ellis Park Road
Neighbourhood: Swansea
Agents: Rick W. Johnston and Frances Johnston, RE/MAX West Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,149,000
Previously sold for: $1,258,000, in 2011
The place
An updated brick home steps from Bloor West Village and across the street from High Park and Grenadier Pond.
The history
The home was originally built in the 1940s, but has been renovated extensively over the years, most recently in 2005.
The place has quite a front porch:
A floating staircase leads to the second floor:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has two built-in Wolf ovens, a Sub-Zero wine fridge and a pass-through window linking it to an outside dining area:
The master bedroom has an office nook:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And the second bedroom is down here, too:
And here’s the backyard:
Big selling point
The master bedroom has a sitting area with views of High Park’s tree canopy:
The home also has heated floors throughout the main and second levels, so even when the park is covered in snow the buyers’ feet will be toasty.
Possible deal breaker
The layout here isn’t ideal for a family. There’s that subterranean second bedroom, and then there’s the fact that there’s no bathroom on the main floor. The large master bedroom and its luxurious five-piece ensuite may make up for all of that, though:
By the numbers
• $2,149,000
• 1,500 square feet (approximately)
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2-car garage