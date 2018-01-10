House of the Week: $1.2 million for a renovated townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 55 Stafford Street

Neighbourhood: Niagara

Agent: April Williams, Royal LePage Terrequity Williams Group, Brokerage

Price: $1,175,000

Previously sold for: $725,000 in 2016

The place

A freshly renovated townhouse located right between King and Queen West.

The history

The sellers bought this house last year and redid it with entertaining in mind: it has an open floor plan and a large deck leading onto a tree-lined backyard. The custom, glass-lined staircase makes an attractive focal point for the main-floor gathering space:

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining room is inside a rear addition, making it the only room in the house with a side window:

The family room is at the back of the house:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom, with access to a small private balcony:

The basement is finished:

Here’s the view from the rear:

And a view of the backyard:

Big selling point

The interior gets lots of natural light, thanks to three large skylights.

Possible deal breaker

The house is quite narrow, and there are only two bedrooms, neither of which is particularly large. Even so, it’s a lot more living space than many other people have at their disposal in this condo-heavy part of town.

By the numbers

• $1,175,000

• $3,940.11 in taxes (2017)

• 12.5-by-120-foot lot

• 3 skylights

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms