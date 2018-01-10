Houses

House of the Week: $1.2 million for a renovated townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park

House of the Week: $1.2 million for a renovated townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park

By | Photography By Matt Vardy/MyHomeViewer |  

By | Photography By Matt Vardy/MyHomeViewer |  

Address: 55 Stafford Street
Neighbourhood: Niagara
Agent: April Williams, Royal LePage Terrequity Williams Group, Brokerage
Price: $1,175,000
Previously sold for: $725,000 in 2016

The place

A freshly renovated townhouse located right between King and Queen West.

The history

The sellers bought this house last year and redid it with entertaining in mind: it has an open floor plan and a large deck leading onto a tree-lined backyard. The custom, glass-lined staircase makes an attractive focal point for the main-floor gathering space:

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining room is inside a rear addition, making it the only room in the house with a side window:

The family room is at the back of the house:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom, with access to a small private balcony:

The basement is finished:

Here’s the view from the rear:

And a view of the backyard:

Big selling point

The interior gets lots of natural light, thanks to three large skylights.

Possible deal breaker

The house is quite narrow, and there are only two bedrooms, neither of which is particularly large. Even so, it’s a lot more living space than many other people have at their disposal in this condo-heavy part of town.

By the numbers

• $1,175,000
• $3,940.11 in taxes (2017)
• 12.5-by-120-foot lot
• 3 skylights
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Niagara

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $1.75 million for a completely renovated Victorian in Parkdale

Houses

The 10 most popular Houses of the Week of 2017

Houses

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a new-build in Bedford Park

Houses

House of the Week: $4.6 million for a modern Moore Park mini-mansion

Houses

House of the Week: $1.2 million for a modern Long Branch home where a bungalow used to be

Houses

House of the Week: $1.2 million for a compact home with a refinished interior in Wallace-Emerson