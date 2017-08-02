House of the Week: $1.9-million for a spacious, modern Islington home
Address: 53 Burnhamthorpe Crescent
Neighbourhood: Islington
Agents: AJ Lamba and Chris Chartier, Lamba Realty Group Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,300,000
Previously sold for: $1,890,000, in 2016
The place
A detached brick home with ten-foot ceilings and a big backyard.
Here’s the living room, with plenty of space for your grand piano:
The dining room, with fancy coffered ceiling:
And the family room:
And here’s the kitchen:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
And this is also a bedroom, though at the moment it looks more like some kind of Freudian analysis chamber:
There’s a rec room in the basement, and another bedroom:
Naturally there’s a wine cellar:
The backyard is large:
The history
The sellers added new hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Big selling point
All the bedrooms, except the one in the basement, have ensuite bathrooms.
Possible deal breaker
The interior has an almost condo-like look, with glass staircases, chrome appliances and white walls—which may not be to everyone’s taste. But those who like a modern interior will appreciate the fact that this is no condo: in a house this wide, every room is spacious.
By the numbers
• $2,300,000
• 4,000 square feet
• 50-by-248-foot lot
• 8 parking spots
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms