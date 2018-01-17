House of the Week: $2.8 million for a home steps away from King West

Address: 50 Stewart Street

Neighbourhood: King West

Agents: Andy Taylor and Alex Pino, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $2,795,000

Previously sold for: $650,000, in 2008

The place

A renovated home at King and Bathurst, behind the Thompson Hotel and walking distance from top-ranked restaurants like Alo and Edulis.

The history

The house was built in 1865. When the owner bought it in 2008 many of its original rooms were still intact. He spent 20 months renovating it, beginning in 2009. Although there were major changes, the original wood staircase, baseboards and door trims remain.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area, with a gas fireplace:

The kitchen cabinets are covered in automotive paint, giving them a high gloss:

The upper cabinets are accessed with a ladder:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

It has a dressing room:

And an ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

Big selling point

The outdoor saltwater pool won’t be much good until summer:

Until then, the basement has an impressive zinc-and-walnut bar to keep guests entertained:

Possible deal breaker

The convenience of living at King and Bathurst doesn’t necessarily extend to drivers. The city’s new transit pilot project has severely restricted auto traffic east of Bathurst on King Street, making the streetcar a more attractive option for anyone who needs to get downtown.

By the numbers

• $2,795,000

• $5,106.26 in taxes (2017)

• 2,930 square feet

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 outdoor pool

• 1 wet bar

• 1 fireplace