House of the Week: $2.8 million for a modern laneway house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 5 Euclid Place
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agent: Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $2,845,000
Previously sold for: $805,000, in 2017, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern home on a quiet laneway just north of a hip stretch of Queen Street, between Euclid and Palmerston. Neighbours include North of Brooklyn pizzeria, Terroni, Tokyo Smoke, Frank and Oak and—perhaps most importantly—a Beer Store.

The history

Toronto residential construction company Collaborative Ventures completely rebuilt the home, starting in 2017.

The living area has a sleek fireplace:

Here’s the kitchen:

The stairs are suspended from metal rods:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s another bedroom in the basement:

Big selling point

The asking price is no bargain, but many of the property’s perks—a sauna, a gym, a wine cellar, a rooftop terrace—are usually only available in homes with even higher price tags. (At least, in this part of town.)

Here’s the rooftop terrace:

The sauna:

And the wine cellar:

Possible deal breaker

The garage door graffiti—a commissioned piece by an artist neighbour—may be a love-it-or-hate-it situation for buyers. But practically every downtown garage door has at least some graffiti on it, and at least this piece isn’t just somebody’s tag:

By the numbers

• $2,845,000
• 2,331 square feet
• 12-foot ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace

