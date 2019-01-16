House of the Week: $2.8 million for a modern laneway house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a modern laneway house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 5 Euclid Place

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $2,845,000

Previously sold for: $805,000, in 2017, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern home on a quiet laneway just north of a hip stretch of Queen Street, between Euclid and Palmerston. Neighbours include North of Brooklyn pizzeria, Terroni, Tokyo Smoke, Frank and Oak and—perhaps most importantly—a Beer Store.

The history

Toronto residential construction company Collaborative Ventures completely rebuilt the home, starting in 2017.

The living area has a sleek fireplace:

Here’s the kitchen:

The stairs are suspended from metal rods:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s another bedroom in the basement:

Big selling point

The asking price is no bargain, but many of the property’s perks—a sauna, a gym, a wine cellar, a rooftop terrace—are usually only available in homes with even higher price tags. (At least, in this part of town.)

Here’s the rooftop terrace:

The sauna:

And the wine cellar:

Possible deal breaker

The garage door graffiti—a commissioned piece by an artist neighbour—may be a love-it-or-hate-it situation for buyers. But practically every downtown garage door has at least some graffiti on it, and at least this piece isn’t just somebody’s tag:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,845,000

• 2,331 square feet

• 12-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 fireplace