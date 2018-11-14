House of the Week: $729,000 for a loft-style semi in Leslieville
Address: 48 Carlaw Avenue
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Stefano Gatta, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $729,000
Previously sold for: $579,000, in 2017
The place
A hip space for one (or two, maybe) in Leslieville, not too far from the happenings on Queen East, like the Opera House, Ruby Watchco and Descendant Detroit Style Pizza.
The history
The home was built in 1912, and it was most recently renovated in 2017. It now has a new roof, new windows, new electrical and plumbing, and new siding—plus some interior upgrades, like a new kitchen, bathroom and flooring.
The living area steals a little space from the second floor, giving it very high ceilings:
Here’s the view to the back of the house:
There’s only one bedroom and this is it:
And here’s the master bathroom:
Big selling point
In case buyers ever start to feel lonely (this is a lot of space for a one-bedroom, after all), the two-storey atrium entrance leads to a spacious dining area, galley kitchen and an ultra-private back deck, all of which are perfect for entertaining a crowd.
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen:
And the backyard:
Possible deal breaker
The fact that this home has one bedroom and one bathroom won’t work for a lot of buyers, but in a city where towering glass shoeboxes regularly sell for the price of this home or more, interested bachelors and bachelorettes might be thankful they’re single.
By the numbers
• $729,000
• $3,1113.98 in taxes
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom