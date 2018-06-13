House of the Week: $1.9 million for a freshly renovated semi in Kensington Market

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a freshly renovated semi in Kensington Market

Address: 46 Lippincott Street

Neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Agent: Duncan James Cameron, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,895,000

Previously sold for: $720,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation

The place

A skinny semi with a 40-foot atrium capped by two skylights.

The history

The owner is a 73-year-old builder who converted this home, originally a single-storey semi, into a three-storey dwelling. He added lots of new features, including the atrium, tandem parking spots, an oak accent wall in the master bathroom, and lime green I-beams to frame the rear doors.

The dining area is at the front of the house:

The living room, with doors to the backyard:

Here’s the kitchen:

The stairwell forms a 40-foot atrium in the middle of the house:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

Those two bedrooms share this hallway bathroom:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

The ensuite bathroom has large windows facing the the third-floor terrace:

Here’s the terrace:

The basement is finished:

There’s a back patio:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

The third-floor patio has incredible views of Kensington Market and downtown:

Possible deal breaker

The house is 15 feet wide, which makes for a fairly skinny floor plan. But at least the ceilings are high, at 10 feet.

By the numbers

• $1,895,000

• $4,432.56 in taxes (2018, pre-renovation)

• 2,275 square feet

• 700-square-foot lower level

• 14.83-by-123.83-foot lot

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 skylights