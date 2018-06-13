House of the Week: $1.9 million for a freshly renovated semi in Kensington Market
Address: 46 Lippincott Street
Neighbourhood: Kensington Market
Agent: Duncan James Cameron, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,895,000
Previously sold for: $720,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation
The place
A skinny semi with a 40-foot atrium capped by two skylights.
The history
The owner is a 73-year-old builder who converted this home, originally a single-storey semi, into a three-storey dwelling. He added lots of new features, including the atrium, tandem parking spots, an oak accent wall in the master bathroom, and lime green I-beams to frame the rear doors.
The dining area is at the front of the house:
The living room, with doors to the backyard:
Here’s the kitchen:
The stairwell forms a 40-foot atrium in the middle of the house:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
Those two bedrooms share this hallway bathroom:
The master bedroom is on the third floor:
The ensuite bathroom has large windows facing the the third-floor terrace:
Here’s the terrace:
The basement is finished:
There’s a back patio:
And here’s the view from the rear:
Big selling point
The third-floor patio has incredible views of Kensington Market and downtown:
Possible deal breaker
The house is 15 feet wide, which makes for a fairly skinny floor plan. But at least the ceilings are high, at 10 feet.
By the numbers
• $1,895,000
• $4,432.56 in taxes (2018, pre-renovation)
• 2,275 square feet
• 700-square-foot lower level
• 14.83-by-123.83-foot lot
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 skylights