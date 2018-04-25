Houses

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a Cabbagetown home with an amazing spiral staircase

By | Photography By Mitchell Hubble |  

Address: 455 Sackville Street
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
Agent: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $1,855,000
Previously sold for: $614,000, in 2006

The place

A 138-year-old house in Cabbagetown, a few blocks from Riverdale Farm and the Rosedale ravine.

The history

The original home was built in 1880. In 1990, a major renovation by a previous set of owners gave the interior its current layout. The seller renovated the kitchen in 2007, redid the third floor in 2010 and refreshed the flooring and bathroom on the second floor in 2015.

Here’s the entry. The front door has a stained glass transom window:

The family room has high ceilings and skylights:

The kitchen has a bold colour palette:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, both with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

Here’s the rooftop deck:

And the backyard:

Big selling point

Though the double height floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room are nothing to sneeze at, the modern staircase (inspired by Frank Gehry) that snakes through all three floors is the real jaw-dropper:

Possible deal breaker

The third floor master suite’s layout may not be ideal for buyers who prefer their shower time to be a little less Big Brother: After Dark. The toilet is in its own separate area, though:

By the numbers

• $1,855,000
• $6,857.97 in taxes
• 138 years old
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

