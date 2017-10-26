House of the Week: $1.95 million for a restored Cabbagetown Victorian
Address: 455 Ontario Street
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
Agents: Julie and Janice Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,950,000
Previously sold for: $795,000 in 2009
The place
An 1883 bay-and-gable Victorian semi with a large coach house.
The history
This carefully restored three-storey home has a number of 1883-appropriate touches, including vintage light fixtures, cornice mouldings and a wrought iron gate. The current owners, a family, are moving out of the city.
Here’s the house’s exterior:
The living room is at the front of the house:
The family room is next to the kitchen:
The kitchen and dining area are continuous:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
Another one:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
There’s another bedroom on the third floor, as well as this sitting area:
And also an office:
And a bathroom:
Big selling point
The rooftop terrace has excellent city views, and it’s pretty private: there’s a laneway on one side.
Possible deal breaker
The basement is unfinished, but the house still has almost 3,000 square feet of living space:
By the numbers
• $1,950,000
• $7,580.82 in taxes (2017)
• 2,919 square feet
• 20-by-122 foot lot
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 1 office
• 1 parking spot