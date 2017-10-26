House of the Week: $1.95 million for a restored Cabbagetown Victorian

Address: 455 Ontario Street

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agents: Julie and Janice Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,950,000

Previously sold for: $795,000 in 2009

The place

An 1883 bay-and-gable Victorian semi with a large coach house.

The history

This carefully restored three-storey home has a number of 1883-appropriate touches, including vintage light fixtures, cornice mouldings and a wrought iron gate. The current owners, a family, are moving out of the city.

Here’s the house’s exterior:

The living room is at the front of the house:

The family room is next to the kitchen:

The kitchen and dining area are continuous:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Another one:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

There’s another bedroom on the third floor, as well as this sitting area:

And also an office:

And a bathroom:

Big selling point

The rooftop terrace has excellent city views, and it’s pretty private: there’s a laneway on one side.

Possible deal breaker

The basement is unfinished, but the house still has almost 3,000 square feet of living space:

By the numbers

• $1,950,000

• $7,580.82 in taxes (2017)

• 2,919 square feet

• 20-by-122 foot lot

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 1 office

• 1 parking spot