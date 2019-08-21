House of the Week: $1.8 million for a home perched on the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs

Address: 449 Guildwood Parkway

Neighbourhood: Guildwood

Agent: Kiruja Sivarajah, Re/Max Royal Properties Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,800,000

Previously sold for: $2,005,000, in 2017

The place

A sleek, modern bungalow located right on the Scarborough Bluffs.

The history

The home was built in 1955 and had its last major renovation in 2013. The seller bought the place two years ago, near the peak of the market for detached homes in the city. The current list price is less than what the seller paid, a rarity in 21st-century Toronto.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

This room is set up as a den:

And here’s the master bedroom, with a wall of built-in storage:

The master ensuite:

There’s another bedroom in the basement:

And here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

There’s a killer view of the lake from almost every room in this house, and the dining area has direct access to the Bluffs. Just try to resist the temptation to dive off the patio:

Possible deal breaker

The design is modern and metallic, so a buyer looking for a more cozy, cottage-like waterfront feel might be put off. On the plus side, the large windows let in a lot of natural light.

By the numbers

• $1,800,000

• $8,375 in property taxes (2019)

• 2,400 square feet

• 8 parking spaces

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms