House of the Week: $1.9 million for a restored Victorian in Cabbagetown
Address: 434 Sackville Street
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
Agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $1,888,000
Previously sold for: $345,000, in 1998
The place
A century-old brick semi, nestled between the Rosedale Ravine and Riverdale Farm.
The history
The home was originally built in 1888, and the most recent round of renovations was in 2011. There are still some nods to the structure’s Victorian roots, like the elaborate ceiling medallion, fireplace and bay window in the living room.
The entry has some stained glass:
Here’s the living room, with its bay window and ceiling medallion:
The dining room:
The kitchen:
And the family room, at the back of the house:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor, and also this study, which could be used as a third bedroom:
Here’s one of the bedrooms:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The backyard:
Big selling point
Sometimes, the most practical things are the most alluring. Here, the laundry facilities are in the master ensuite, rather than tucked away in the basement. The buyer will never have to trudge piles of clothes and bedding up two flights of stairs again.
Possible deal breaker
The basement bathroom in the in-law suite, with a slatted sliding partition rather than a door, might unnerve some buyers who prefer their overnight guests to have a bit more privacy (and soundproofing).
Here’s the basement bedroom:
And the bathroom:
By the numbers
• $1,888,000
• $6,266.09 in taxes
• 131 years old
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 fireplace
• 1 parking space