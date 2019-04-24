House of the Week: $1.9 million for a restored Victorian in Cabbagetown

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a restored Victorian in Cabbagetown

Address: 434 Sackville Street

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agents: Richard Silver and Jim Burtnick, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $1,888,000

Previously sold for: $345,000, in 1998

The place

A century-old brick semi, nestled between the Rosedale Ravine and Riverdale Farm.

The history

The home was originally built in 1888, and the most recent round of renovations was in 2011. There are still some nods to the structure’s Victorian roots, like the elaborate ceiling medallion, fireplace and bay window in the living room.

The entry has some stained glass:

Here’s the living room, with its bay window and ceiling medallion:

The dining room:

The kitchen:

And the family room, at the back of the house:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, and also this study, which could be used as a third bedroom:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The backyard:

Big selling point

Sometimes, the most practical things are the most alluring. Here, the laundry facilities are in the master ensuite, rather than tucked away in the basement. The buyer will never have to trudge piles of clothes and bedding up two flights of stairs again.

Possible deal breaker

The basement bathroom in the in-law suite, with a slatted sliding partition rather than a door, might unnerve some buyers who prefer their overnight guests to have a bit more privacy (and soundproofing).

Here’s the basement bedroom:

And the bathroom:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,888,000

• $6,266.09 in taxes

• 131 years old

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking space