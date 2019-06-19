Houses

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a former bungalow in Birchcliff

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a former bungalow in Birchcliff

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

By | Photography By Leading Image |  

Address: 4 Kingsbury Crescent
Neighbourhood: Birchcliff
Agent: Melanie T.J. Wright and Lindsay Wright, Union Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,850,000
Previously sold for: $850,000, in 2016, prior to renovations

The place

A waterfront home in Birchcliff, not far from the tony Toronto Hunt Club and picturesque Bluffers Park.

The history

The home was originally a bungalow, built in 1949. In 2016, the sellers did extensive renovations, which included adding a second storey. The architects were Sixteen Degree Studio Inc.

Here’s the entry:

The living area has a fireplace:

And the dining area has a sliding door to the deck:

Here’s the kitchen, with its breakfast bar:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

A large back deck:

And a hot tub:

Big selling point

Has anyone ever seen a backyard hot tub and thought: “What a shame, they have a hot tub”? We didn’t think so, but for all the dads worried about their precious hydro bills, there are also lakefront views from the master bedroom.

Possible deal breaker

Excuses for giving the dog a bath are forever lost to whoever buys this home: there’s a special doggie shower located off the mud room in the basement.

By the numbers

• $1,850,000
• $6,790.30 in taxes
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 hot tub
• 1 doggie shower

Topics: birchcliff Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $11.9 million to live in a home that belongs to a Maple Leaf

Real Estate

House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill

Real Estate

House of the Week: $1.4 million for one of the oldest homes in Davisville

Houses

House of the Week: $2.1 million for two homes on a single lot near U of T

Houses

House of the Week: $3.8 million for a super-luxurious, newly built Trinity Bellwoods home

Houses

House of the Week: $1.8 million for one of the oldest homes in the Upper Beaches