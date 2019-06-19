House of the Week: $1.85 million for a former bungalow in Birchcliff

Address: 4 Kingsbury Crescent

Neighbourhood: Birchcliff

Agent: Melanie T.J. Wright and Lindsay Wright, Union Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,850,000

Previously sold for: $850,000, in 2016, prior to renovations

The place

A waterfront home in Birchcliff, not far from the tony Toronto Hunt Club and picturesque Bluffers Park.

The history

The home was originally a bungalow, built in 1949. In 2016, the sellers did extensive renovations, which included adding a second storey. The architects were Sixteen Degree Studio Inc.

Here’s the entry:

The living area has a fireplace:

And the dining area has a sliding door to the deck:

Here’s the kitchen, with its breakfast bar:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

A large back deck:

And a hot tub:

Big selling point

Has anyone ever seen a backyard hot tub and thought: “What a shame, they have a hot tub”? We didn’t think so, but for all the dads worried about their precious hydro bills, there are also lakefront views from the master bedroom.

Possible deal breaker

Excuses for giving the dog a bath are forever lost to whoever buys this home: there’s a special doggie shower located off the mud room in the basement.

By the numbers

• $1,850,000

• $6,790.30 in taxes

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 hot tub

• 1 doggie shower