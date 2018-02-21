House of the Week: $2.7 million for a newly built home near the Ossington strip

House of the Week: $2.7 million for a newly built home near the Ossington strip

Address: 38 Foxley Street

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agents: Duncan James Cameron, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $2,695,000

Previously sold for: $1,162,000 in 2015, prior to a rebuild

The place

A three-storey new-build with high ceilings and massive windows, located near the trendiest part of Ossington Avenue.

The history

The owners tore down a two-storey home on this lot in 2015 and built a larger house in its place. The new structure has 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, and there’s a 168-bottle wine cellar in the dining room. There are white oak hardwood floors throughout.

The living room is at the front of the house:

Here’s the dining area, with its wall-mounted wine cellar:

The kitchen uses the house’s high ceilings to fit in a little extra storage space. The buyer had better bring a step ladder:

The family room has a fireplace and a door to the backyard:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s another:

The second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

There’s a lower-level rec room, with another fireplace:

There will be no mowing this backyard:

Big selling point

The 770-square-foot master bedroom on the third floor has views of the CN Tower and an ensuite bathroom with a cedar-panelled sauna—the perfect place to spend what remains of winter.

Here’s the main part of the master bedroom, with its own fireplace:

There’s a large dressing area:

A private balcony:

And of course, that bathroom and sauna:

Possible deal breaker

The fourth bedroom is a little cramped, but its diminutive size frees up space in the floor plan for a second-storey laundry room:

By the numbers

• $2,695,000

• 2,585 square feet

• 785-square-foot lower level

• 20-by-132-foot lot

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 wine cellar