House of the Week: $2.7 million for a newly built home near the Ossington strip
Address: 38 Foxley Street
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agents: Duncan James Cameron, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $2,695,000
Previously sold for: $1,162,000 in 2015, prior to a rebuild
The place
A three-storey new-build with high ceilings and massive windows, located near the trendiest part of Ossington Avenue.
The history
The owners tore down a two-storey home on this lot in 2015 and built a larger house in its place. The new structure has 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, and there’s a 168-bottle wine cellar in the dining room. There are white oak hardwood floors throughout.
The living room is at the front of the house:
Here’s the dining area, with its wall-mounted wine cellar:
The kitchen uses the house’s high ceilings to fit in a little extra storage space. The buyer had better bring a step ladder:
The family room has a fireplace and a door to the backyard:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s another:
The second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:
There’s a lower-level rec room, with another fireplace:
There will be no mowing this backyard:
Big selling point
The 770-square-foot master bedroom on the third floor has views of the CN Tower and an ensuite bathroom with a cedar-panelled sauna—the perfect place to spend what remains of winter.
Here’s the main part of the master bedroom, with its own fireplace:
There’s a large dressing area:
A private balcony:
And of course, that bathroom and sauna:
Possible deal breaker
The fourth bedroom is a little cramped, but its diminutive size frees up space in the floor plan for a second-storey laundry room:
By the numbers
• $2,695,000
• 2,585 square feet
• 785-square-foot lower level
• 20-by-132-foot lot
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 wine cellar