House of the Week: $2.6 million for a renovated Little Portugal Victorian with a rooftop deck

By | Photography By Robert Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 35 Lakeview Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Romey Halabi, Sutton Group, Tower Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,599,900
Previously sold for: $1,117,000, in 2013

The place

A century-old home with its original red-brick exterior and an updated interior, about a block away from all the happenings at Dundas and Ossington.

The history

The home was built in 1905 and renovated by the current owners in 2013. The renovation included a fully redone second floor, new flooring, a new rooftop deck and behind-the-scenes upgrades like a new HVAC system, new ductwork and a new air conditioning system. The stained glass windows, fireplace surround and main-floor mouldings are all original to the house.

Here’s the foyer, with a leaded glass transom window:

The living room has more leaded glass:

Here’s the kitchen:

The family room has a door to the backyard:

The hallway bathroom on the second floor is very black:

The master bedroom has a bit of stained glass:

The third floor could serve as a den or a fourth bedroom. It has a door to the rooftop deck:

And here’s that rooftop deck:

Big selling point

The master ensuite—a rarity in older Victorian homes—was converted from a bedroom, so there’s plenty of space in there for soaking and showering:

Possible deal breaker

The backyard is utilitarian and large, but it’s not exactly lush with greenery. If the new buyers want an urban oasis they’ll have to make a few trips to the local nursery:

By the numbers

• $2,599,900
• $6,800 in taxes
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

The Hunt

