House of the Week: $2.6 million for a renovated Little Portugal Victorian with a rooftop deck
Address: 35 Lakeview Avenue
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Romey Halabi, Sutton Group, Tower Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,599,900
Previously sold for: $1,117,000, in 2013
The place
A century-old home with its original red-brick exterior and an updated interior, about a block away from all the happenings at Dundas and Ossington.
The history
The home was built in 1905 and renovated by the current owners in 2013. The renovation included a fully redone second floor, new flooring, a new rooftop deck and behind-the-scenes upgrades like a new HVAC system, new ductwork and a new air conditioning system. The stained glass windows, fireplace surround and main-floor mouldings are all original to the house.
Here’s the foyer, with a leaded glass transom window:
The living room has more leaded glass:
Here’s the kitchen:
The family room has a door to the backyard:
The hallway bathroom on the second floor is very black:
The master bedroom has a bit of stained glass:
The third floor could serve as a den or a fourth bedroom. It has a door to the rooftop deck:
And here’s that rooftop deck:
Big selling point
The master ensuite—a rarity in older Victorian homes—was converted from a bedroom, so there’s plenty of space in there for soaking and showering:
Possible deal breaker
The backyard is utilitarian and large, but it’s not exactly lush with greenery. If the new buyers want an urban oasis they’ll have to make a few trips to the local nursery:
By the numbers
• $2,599,900
• $6,800 in taxes
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces