House of the Week: $2.1 million for a Castle Frank home with a classic interior

Address: 35 Castle Frank Road

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Janice, Katie, and Julie Rennie, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $2,100,000

The place

A 112-year-old red-brick Edwardian, located just north of Bloor Street.

The history

The current owners, an artist and a psychologist, moved from Montreal with their two young boys in 1980. They’ve maintained many of the home’s classic features, including a wood staircase with carved spindles, and the tile surrounding the living room fireplace. Now they’re moving into a condo.

The staircase still has its original woodwork:

The owners clearly have an eye for knick-knacks:

Here’s the dining room:

And the view from the rear:

Big selling point

There’s a large library on the second floor, with a bay window and wall-to-wall bookshelves:

Possible deal breaker

Three bedrooms may not be enough for some families, but there are spare rooms that could be converted into sleeping spaces if need be.

By the numbers

• $2,100,00

• $9,246.36 in taxes (2016)

• 2,564 square feet

• 30-by-100-foot lot

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking spot