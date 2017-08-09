House of the Week: $1.9 million for a modernized Cabbagetown Victorian with an airy master suite

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a modernized Cabbagetown Victorian with an airy master suite

Address: 334 Wellesley Street East

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agent: Cameron John Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,878,000

Previously sold for: $999,000, in 2011

The place

A century-old Victorian, near the Rosedale Valley and Riverdale Farm.

The history

Built in 1904, the home is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, because it’s located in Cabbagetown’s heritage conservation district. This means there are some legal restrictions on the types of changes that can be made to the structure. Even so, the house has undergone significant interior renovations over the past three years.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

The family room is on the second floor:

And there are also two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the other:

And here’s the second-floor bathroom:

Big selling point

The third-floor master suite, with a five-piece bathroom, a front walkout and an oversized covered deck (and a large skylight to wake the owners up, if that morning coffee isn’t cutting it), is a relaxing retreat.

Here’s the bedroom:

The ensuite:

And the third-floor deck:

Possible deal breaker

The backyard is well manicured, but buyers may find they have to tear up the landscaping if they want to use the space as parking:

By the numbers

• $1,878,000

• $6,270.76 in taxes (2017)

• 113 years old

• 5 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 fireplace