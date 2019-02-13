House of the Week: $7.3 million for a Forest Hill mansion with a subterranean jam space

Address: 330 Vesta Drive

Neighbourhood: Forest Hill

Agents: Andre Kutyan, Robert Greenberg and Elise Kalles, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $7,250,000

Previously sold for: $1,965,000, in 2011, prior to a rebuild

The place

A newish build in Forest Hill, on a corner lot, close to Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School and Forest Hill Collegiate (Drake’s alma mater).

The history

The owner bought the property in 2011 and spent five years building this place, designed by architect Richard Wengle and interior designer Maxine Tissenbaum. The home has hand-painted designs on some of its walls, a liquor storage room on the third floor and a slate roof.

The entry has a marble floor:

And the flooring over here is walnut:

The kitchen has Miele appliances and a Wolf range:

There’s some walnut panelling by the stairs:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, all with ensuite bathrooms. And also this sitting area:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

The master bedroom has a gas fireplace with a marble surround:

There are two walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

Also on the third floor: a “liquor storage room.”

Big selling point

The lower level is full of goodies, like a home gym and a spa, but the real standout is the soundproofed music room. It has its own air conditioning and heating system, and it’s built under the backyard. Even if the new owners don’t know their Bach from their Bieber, they can put the kids down there for an afternoon of quiet. Or turn it into a home theatre.

Here’s the basement rec room:

The spa has some crazy, colour-changing LEDs:

The seller is clearly a guitar enthusiast:

Possible deal breaker

Sure, the glass-enclosed toilet in the master ensuite bathroom is kind of a strange choice, but fret not: there’s also a second, completely separate master ensuite on the other side of the room.

Here’s that enclosed toilet:

And here’s the other master ensuite:

By the numbers

• $7,250,000

• $26,659.45 in taxes

• 9 bathrooms

• 6 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 2 fireplaces

• 1 gym

• 1 soundproof music room