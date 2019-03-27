Houses

House of the Week: $3 million for a modernized heritage home in the Annex

Address: 32 Tranby Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agents: Susan Gail Toyne and Samantha Thomson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,995,000
Previously sold for: $440,000, in 1997

The place

A Victorian bay-and-gable home on a one-way street, located a 600-metre walk from St. George subway station.

The history

The home was built in the 1890s. The interior brick, front-facing stained glass window and facade are all original. Because the house is heritage designated, the exterior can’t be changed (at least, not easily). The last major interior renovation happened in 1997.

Here’s the front living area, with that antique stained glass:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has a Vulcan stove:

And there’s a breakfast area with a door to the backyard:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor:

This one has a Juliet balcony:

And an ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

The basement is finished:

And here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

The house’s best feature has to be its third-floor master suite, with a wood-burning fireplace, tree-lined terrace and cute-as-a-button A-frame window with a view of the street below.

Here’s the master suite’s sitting area, with its fireplace and doors to the terrace:

The bedroom has custom cherry-wood closets with leather handles:

And here’s that window:

The master ensuite:

And the terrace:

Possible deal breaker

If the thought of parallel parking on a one-way street makes you panic, buyer beware: there’s no driveway here. The current owners rent a parking space at a nearby condo building.

By the numbers

• $2,995,000
• $11,261.16 in taxes
• 5 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 fireplaces

