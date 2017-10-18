House of the Week: $800,000 for a tiny house in Humewood

House of the Week: $800,000 for a tiny house in Humewood

Address: 319 Wychwood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Humewood

Agent: Tamar Wagman, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $799,000

Previously sold for: $149,000, in 1996

The place

A cute-as-a-button bungalow about a 10-minute walk from St. Clair West.

The history

The home was originally built in 1920. In the past six years, the sellers have done a lot of renovating. Among other things, they’ve added a skylight, created some loft space for storage, added new hardwood floors and updated the kitchen.

There’s a mudroom:

The kitchen and living room are continuous (and colour coordinated):

There’s no second storey, but the peak of the roof makes a good place for a loft, a ceiling fan and a skylight:

There’s a little dining area:

Here’s the tiny guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The basement is finished:

Big selling point

The large lot (it’s shallow, but it’s 86 feet wide) means the buyer gets a house, a garden and three parking spaces for the price of a moderately sized condo downtown:

Possible deal breaker

If the buyer’s brood is Brady Bunch–sized, this probably isn’t the place for them. There are only two bedrooms and one bathroom to go around:

By the numbers

• $799,000

• $3,467.38 in taxes (2017)

• 86-by-45-foot lot

• 3 parking spaces

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom