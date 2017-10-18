House of the Week: $800,000 for a tiny house in Humewood
Address: 319 Wychwood Avenue
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Agent: Tamar Wagman, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $799,000
Previously sold for: $149,000, in 1996
The place
A cute-as-a-button bungalow about a 10-minute walk from St. Clair West.
The history
The home was originally built in 1920. In the past six years, the sellers have done a lot of renovating. Among other things, they’ve added a skylight, created some loft space for storage, added new hardwood floors and updated the kitchen.
There’s a mudroom:
The kitchen and living room are continuous (and colour coordinated):
There’s no second storey, but the peak of the roof makes a good place for a loft, a ceiling fan and a skylight:
There’s a little dining area:
Here’s the tiny guest bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The basement is finished:
Big selling point
The large lot (it’s shallow, but it’s 86 feet wide) means the buyer gets a house, a garden and three parking spaces for the price of a moderately sized condo downtown:
Possible deal breaker
If the buyer’s brood is Brady Bunch–sized, this probably isn’t the place for them. There are only two bedrooms and one bathroom to go around:
By the numbers
• $799,000
• $3,467.38 in taxes (2017)
• 86-by-45-foot lot
• 3 parking spaces
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
The Hunt
Correction
Because of an editing error, this post originally identified the wrong room as 319 Wychwood's second bedroom.