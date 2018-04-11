House of the Week: $3 million for a big old house near High Park

House of the Week: $3 million for a big old house near High Park

Address: 316 Indian Road

Neighbourhood: High Park

Agent: Brent Park, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $2,988,000

The place

A turn of the century red-brick mansion, located two blocks away from High Park.

The history

The owners believe the home was built in the early 1900s. In the late 1980s, architect Edward Jones led a complete overhaul of the property. He’s best known locally for his work on the Mississauga Civic Centre, but his firm, Dixon Jones, has worked on higher-profile projects, like London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen had some cosmetic upgrades a few years ago, including new countertops:

The family room is on the second floor:

Also on the second floor: two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s another:

The master bedroom is one the third floor:

And yup, the bathtub is behind the bed for some reason:

The covered rooftop deck looks like a nice springtime hangout:

And there’s a separate suite in the basement, with its own bedroom and kitchen:

The backyard has a detached garage:

Big selling point

The dramatic double-height dining room, with 17-foot ceilings and striking blue walls, is a perfect place to host a dinner party or just kick back and reveal shocking family secrets:

Possible deal breaker

The home appears to be in pretty good shape, but the last major renovation happened almost 30 years ago. Buyers looking for modern amenities like oversized bathrooms or huge walk-in closets may prefer to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $3,388,000

• $11,694.62 in taxes

• 7 parking spaces

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 fireplaces