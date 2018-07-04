House of the Week: $3.9 million for a luxurious home on the edge of High Park

Address: 31 Grenadier Heights

Neighbourhood: Swansea

Agents: Jeff Oulahen and Mark Oulahen, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,900,000

Previously sold for: $2,950,000, in 2016

The place

Half cottage, half castle, all on a quiet street on the western edge of High Park.

The history

The home was originally built in 1939. In 2007, a previous set of owners completely gutted and renovated it. They added a new third floor, new bathrooms, windows and flooring. The sellers bought the property in 2016 and gave the kitchen, flooring and bathrooms a further round of updates.

The living area has a wall of windows:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

The stairs are encased in windows:

There’s a family room on the second-floor landing:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s that bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The master bedroom has a private terrace and a walk-in closet:

And here’s the master ensuite:

There are two bedrooms on the third floor. This one is set up as a den. It has its own terrace:

Here’s that terrace:

And here’s the other third-floor bedroom:

There’s a living room in the basement:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

It’s not that hard to get a condo with a view of Lake Ontario. But try finding another home with a view of High Park’s Grenadier Pond:

Possible deal breaker

The downstairs in-law suite isn’t as sleek as the rest of the home, which may cause problems if the buyer’s guests are jealous types. Luckily, the suite has its own entrance and kitchen, so homeowners can keep contact to a minimum:

By the numbers

• $3,900,000

• $18,766.48 in taxes

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 1 spectacular view